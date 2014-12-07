Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 7
Aguilas Doradas 2 Deportivo Cali 2
Independiente Medellin 1 Tolima 1
Saturday, December 6
Atletico Huila 1 Atletico Nacional 0
Santa Fe 0 Once Caldas 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Santa Fe 5 2 2 1 7 6 8
2 Atletico Huila 5 2 2 1 6 5 8
3 Atletico Nacional 5 2 0 3 4 5 6
4 Once Caldas 5 2 0 3 3 4 6
Group B
1 Independiente Medellin 5 3 2 0 10 7 11
2 Deportivo Cali 5 1 2 2 10 12 5
3 Tolima 5 1 2 2 9 9 5
4 Aguilas Doradas 5 0 4 1 9 10 4