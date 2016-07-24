Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
July 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Sunday Sunday, July 24 Atletico Huila 2 Deportivo Cali 1 Jaguares 2 Millonarios 1 Saturday, July 23 Fortaleza 0 Atletico Nacional 1 Independiente Medellin 1 La Equidad 0 Pasto 1 Atletico Junior 1 Alianza Petrolera 0 Bucaramanga 1 Rionegro Aguilas 2 Chico 1 Friday, July 22 Patriotas 4 Cortulua 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jaguares 5 3 1 1 6 4 10 2 Patriotas 4 2 2 0 5 1 8 3 Atletico Nacional 4 2 2 0 8 6 8 4 Envigado 4 2 2 0 4 2 8 5 Deportivo Cali 5 2 1 2 7 5 7 6 Independiente Medellin 4 2 1 1 6 5 7 7 Rionegro Aguilas 4 2 1 1 5 4 7 8 Bucaramanga 4 2 1 1 3 2 7 ------------------------- 9 Millonarios 5 2 1 2 4 4 7 10 Tolima 4 1 3 0 3 2 6 11 Once Caldas 5 1 3 1 6 6 6 12 Atletico Huila 4 2 0 2 4 4 6 13 Santa Fe 4 2 0 2 3 3 6 14 Atletico Junior 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 15 La Equidad 5 1 2 2 4 6 5 16 Pasto 4 1 1 2 5 5 4 17 Fortaleza 5 1 1 3 2 5 4 18 Cortulua 5 1 0 4 8 13 3 19 Alianza Petrolera 4 0 2 2 4 6 2 20 Chico 4 0 0 4 1 6 0 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 24 Tolima v Once Caldas (2230) Monday, July 25 Santa Fe v Envigado (0030)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.