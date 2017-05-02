Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
May 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Monday Monday, May 1 Alianza Petrolera 1 Cortulua 2 Sunday, April 30 America 2 Tigres 0 Tolima 3 Santa Fe 1 Atletico Junior 2 Independiente Medellin 0 Millonarios 2 Atletico Huila 0 Rionegro Aguilas 1 Bucaramanga 0 Saturday, April 29 Atletico Nacional 1 Once Caldas 0 Envigado 1 Pasto 2 La Equidad 0 Deportivo Cali 1 Jaguares 1 Patriotas Boyaca 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Nacional 15 13 2 0 28 5 41 2 Independiente Medellin 15 10 1 4 25 16 31 3 America 17 8 3 6 24 18 27 4 Deportivo Cali 16 7 5 4 23 16 26 5 Pasto 15 7 4 4 23 14 25 6 Millonarios 15 7 2 6 21 12 23 7 Jaguares 15 6 5 4 13 13 23 8 Santa Fe 16 6 5 5 14 17 23 ------------------------- 9 Alianza Petrolera 15 6 3 6 18 18 21 10 Patriotas Boyaca 15 4 8 3 14 13 20 11 La Equidad 15 5 4 6 11 13 19 12 Bucaramanga 15 5 4 6 10 12 19 13 Tolima 15 5 3 7 21 22 18 14 Tigres 15 4 5 6 7 16 17 15 Rionegro Aguilas 15 3 6 6 8 15 15 16 Atletico Huila 15 4 3 8 10 19 15 17 Atletico Junior 15 3 5 7 19 22 14 18 Cortulua 15 3 5 7 13 22 14 19 Once Caldas 15 3 4 8 11 23 13 20 Envigado 15 2 5 8 11 18 11 1-8: Championship play-off
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17