Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Sunday, April 5 Tolima 1 Once Caldas 1 Uniautonoma FC 2 Millonarios 1 Aguilas Doradas 0 Independiente Medellin 1 Alianza Petrolera 0 Atletico Junior 0 Saturday, April 4 Atletico Nacional 1 Cortulua 3 Chico 0 Atletico Huila 1 Deportivo Cali 0 Envigado 2 Santa Fe 4 Pasto 0 Jaguares 1 Cucuta 1 La Equidad 0 Patriotas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Santa Fe 14 7 6 1 24 10 27 2 Independiente Medellin 13 8 2 3 20 13 26 3 Envigado 13 7 3 3 16 9 24 4 Atletico Huila 13 7 3 3 18 14 24 5 Deportivo Cali 13 7 2 4 26 18 23 6 Atletico Nacional 13 7 1 5 25 18 22 7 Millonarios 13 6 3 4 22 15 21 8 Atletico Junior 13 6 3 4 17 10 21 ------------------------- 9 Patriotas 13 5 5 3 13 11 20 10 Tolima 14 5 4 5 17 13 19 11 Jaguares 13 4 5 4 15 17 17 12 Alianza Petrolera 13 2 9 2 9 10 15 13 Once Caldas 13 3 6 4 16 18 15 14 Cortulua 13 4 3 6 15 17 15 15 Aguilas Doradas 13 3 5 5 8 10 14 16 Uniautonoma FC 13 3 3 7 9 20 12 17 La Equidad 12 2 5 5 8 13 11 18 Chico 14 1 8 5 13 20 11 19 Cucuta 13 1 6 6 11 23 9 20 Pasto 13 1 2 10 7 30 5 1-8: Championship play-off
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S