Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
May 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Friday Friday, May 27 Alianza Petrolera 2 Fortaleza 1 Cortulua 1 Envigado 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 19 10 7 2 32 17 37 2 Millonarios 19 11 4 4 30 16 37 3 Atletico Nacional 19 11 3 5 40 20 36 4 Atletico Junior 19 10 6 3 28 20 36 5 Rionegro Aguilas 19 10 4 5 29 20 34 6 Santa Fe 19 10 4 5 26 18 34 7 Cortulua 20 8 7 5 29 23 31 8 Deportivo Cali 19 8 5 6 32 27 29 ------------------------- 9 Once Caldas 19 7 5 7 26 20 26 10 Patriotas 19 7 5 7 21 23 26 11 Pasto 19 5 9 5 19 21 24 12 Tolima 19 7 2 10 25 32 23 13 Bucaramanga 19 3 13 3 21 27 22 14 Jaguares 19 6 4 9 16 29 22 15 Envigado 20 4 7 9 21 22 19 16 Atletico Huila 19 5 3 11 18 26 18 17 La Equidad 19 4 6 9 20 30 18 18 Chico 19 3 8 8 17 27 17 19 Alianza Petrolera 20 4 5 11 24 38 17 20 Fortaleza 20 4 3 13 16 34 15 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 28 Deportivo Cali v Rionegro Aguilas (2300) La Equidad v Atletico Junior (2300) Pasto v Atletico Nacional (2300) Patriotas v Chico (2300) Santa Fe v Once Caldas (2300) Sunday, May 29 Independiente Medellin v Millonarios (0100) Atletico Huila v Bucaramanga (2015) Jaguares v Tolima (2015)
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.