Dec 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 13
Deportivo Cali 2 Independiente Medellin 1
Tolima 1 Aguilas Doradas 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Santa Fe 5 2 2 1 7 6 8
2 Atletico Huila 5 2 2 1 6 5 8
3 Atletico Nacional 5 2 0 3 4 5 6
4 Once Caldas 5 2 0 3 3 4 6
Group B
1 Independiente Medellin 6 3 2 1 11 9 11
2 Deportivo Cali 6 2 2 2 12 13 8
3 Aguilas Doradas 6 1 4 1 11 11 7
4 Tolima 6 1 2 3 10 11 5
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 14
Atletico Nacional v Santa Fe (2315)
Once Caldas v Atletico Huila (2315)