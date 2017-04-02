Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Jaguares 0 Atletico Huila 0 Saturday, April 1 America 2 Envigado 0 Atletico Junior 2 Cortulua 1 La Equidad 2 Once Caldas 0 Tolima 3 Tigres 0 Rionegro Aguilas 2 Patriotas Boyaca 1 Friday, March 31 Atletico Nacional 2 Pasto 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Nacional 10 8 2 0 21 4 26 2 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 3 Jaguares 11 5 3 3 9 9 18 4 Millonarios 10 5 2 3 16 6 17 5 La Equidad 11 5 2 4 9 9 17 6 Pasto 11 4 4 3 16 10 16 7 Santa Fe 10 4 4 2 8 8 16 8 Deportivo Cali 10 4 3 3 13 9 15 ------------------------- 9 America 11 4 3 4 14 13 15 10 Tolima 11 4 2 5 14 14 14 11 Patriotas Boyaca 11 3 5 3 10 11 14 12 Alianza Petrolera 10 4 2 4 13 15 14 13 Bucaramanga 10 3 3 4 7 9 12 14 Once Caldas 11 3 3 5 9 16 12 15 Atletico Junior 10 2 4 4 15 16 10 16 Envigado 11 2 4 5 9 12 10 17 Tigres 11 2 4 5 4 13 10 18 Atletico Huila 10 2 3 5 7 15 9 19 Rionegro Aguilas 10 1 5 4 4 9 8 20 Cortulua 11 1 5 5 8 17 8 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 2 Santa Fe v Independiente Medellin (2215) Bucaramanga v Deportivo Cali (2230) Monday, April 3 Alianza Petrolera v Millonarios (0030)
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17