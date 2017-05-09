May 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Tuesday Tuesday, May 9 Atletico Huila 0 Pasto 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Nacional 16 14 2 0 29 5 44 2 Independiente Medellin 16 10 2 4 26 17 32 3 Pasto 17 8 5 4 26 16 29 4 America 18 8 4 6 24 18 28 5 Deportivo Cali 17 7 6 4 24 17 27 6 Santa Fe 17 7 5 5 15 17 26 7 Jaguares 16 6 6 4 14 14 24 8 Millonarios 16 7 2 7 22 14 23 ------------------------- 9 Alianza Petrolera 16 6 4 6 19 19 22 10 Bucaramanga 16 6 4 6 12 13 22 11 Patriotas Boyaca 16 4 9 3 14 13 21 12 La Equidad 16 5 5 6 12 14 20 13 Tolima 16 5 3 8 22 24 18 14 Atletico Huila 17 5 3 9 12 20 18 15 Tigres 16 4 6 6 8 17 18 16 Rionegro Aguilas 16 3 7 6 10 17 16 17 Once Caldas 16 4 4 8 13 24 16 18 Atletico Junior 16 3 5 8 19 23 14 19 Cortulua 16 3 5 8 13 23 14 20 Envigado 16 2 5 9 11 20 11 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, May 10 Envigado v Once Caldas (0045) Millonarios v Cortulua (0100) Jaguares v Independiente Medellin (2015) Alianza Petrolera v Patriotas Boyaca (2300) La Equidad v Santa Fe (2300) Thursday, May 11 Atletico Junior v Bucaramanga (0100) Tolima v Rionegro Aguilas (2300) Friday, May 12 Atletico Nacional v Tigres (0100) Saturday, May 13 Once Caldas v Atletico Huila (0100) Cortulua v Envigado (2000) Patriotas Boyaca v Atletico Nacional (2200) Santa Fe v Jaguares (2300) Sunday, May 14 Independiente Medellin v America (0000) Pasto v Tolima (1900) Rionegro Aguilas v Atletico Junior (2100) Tigres v Millonarios (2215) Bucaramanga v La Equidad (2300) Monday, May 15 Deportivo Cali v Alianza Petrolera (0100)