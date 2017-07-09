Soccer-Ceballos to sign for Real Madrid, Betis boss Haro says
MADRID, July 10 Dani Ceballos is leaving Real Betis and is set to sign for Real Madrid, Angel Haro, president of Betis, said on Monday.
July 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Sunday Sunday, July 9 Tigres 1 Once Caldas 0 Saturday, July 8 Alianza Petrolera 2 Bucaramanga 1 Deportivo Cali 4 Envigado 2 Independiente Medellin 1 Millonarios 1 Tolima 0 Jaguares 0 Pasto 1 Cortulua 1 Friday, July 7 Patriotas Boyaca 1 Atletico Huila 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Deportivo Cali 1 1 0 0 4 2 3 2 Alianza Petrolera 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 Tigres 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 Atletico Huila 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 4 Cortulua 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 4 Millonarios 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 7 Pasto 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 7 Independiente Medellin 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 7 Patriotas Boyaca 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ------------------------- 10 Tolima 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 10 Jaguares 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 America 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Atletico Nacional 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Santa Fe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Atletico Junior 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 La Equidad 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rionegro Aguilas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18 Bucaramanga 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 19 Once Caldas 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 20 Envigado 1 0 0 1 2 4 0 1-9: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 9 Atletico Junior v La Equidad (2215) Rionegro Aguilas v America (2230) Monday, July 10 Santa Fe v Atletico Nacional (0030)
July 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Gold Cup Group C matches on Sunday Sunday, July 9 Curacao 0 Jamaica 2 Mexico 3 El Salvador 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Mexico 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 2 Jamaica 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 3 El Salvador 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 4 Curacao 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1-2: Next round
July 10 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Gold Cup matches on Sunday Sunday, July 9 Mexico 3 Hedgardo Marin 8, Elias Hernandez 29, Orbelin Pineda 55 El Salvador 1 Nelson Bonilla 10 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 53,133 - - - Curacao 0 Jamaica 2 Romario Williams 58, Darren Mattocks 73 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Saturday, July 8 Martinique 2 Kevin Parse