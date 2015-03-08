Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Sunday, March 8 Cortulua 1 Jaguares 2 Atletico Junior 2 Uniautonoma FC 1 Once Caldas 3 Atletico Nacional 3 Saturday, March 7 Atletico Huila 2 Santa Fe 2 Independiente Medellin 1 Chico 1 Pasto 0 Alianza Petrolera 0 Envigado 1 Aguilas Doradas 0 Millonarios 1 La Equidad 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Nacional 8 5 1 2 16 8 16 2 Atletico Huila 8 4 3 1 13 8 15 3 Envigado 8 4 3 1 8 4 15 4 Independiente Medellin 7 4 2 1 11 5 14 5 Tolima 7 4 1 2 12 6 13 6 Santa Fe 7 3 4 0 12 7 13 7 Deportivo Cali 7 3 2 2 11 8 11 8 Jaguares 8 3 2 3 10 11 11 ------------------------- 9 Millonarios 6 3 1 2 11 8 10 10 Atletico Junior 7 3 1 3 8 6 10 11 Patriotas 6 3 1 2 7 6 10 12 Aguilas Doradas 8 3 1 4 6 7 10 13 Once Caldas 7 2 3 2 10 11 9 14 Alianza Petrolera 8 1 5 2 3 5 8 15 Cortulua 8 2 2 4 8 11 8 16 Chico 8 0 6 2 6 10 6 17 Cucuta 7 1 3 3 4 12 6 18 La Equidad 8 1 2 5 4 10 5 19 Uniautonoma FC 8 1 2 5 4 12 5 20 Pasto 7 1 1 5 2 11 4 1-8: Championship play-off Still being played (GMT): Sunday, March 8 Cucuta v Deportivo Cali (2300) Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 9 Patriotas v Tolima (0100)
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S