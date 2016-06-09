MEDIA-A+E Networks buys stake in National Women's Soccer League - WSJ
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
June 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Colombian championship Semifinal matches on Wednesday Semifinal Thursday, June 9, first leg Atletico Junior - Atletico Nacional 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) Next Fixtures (GMT): Semifinal Thursday, June 9, first leg Cortulua v Independiente Medellin (2330) Semifinal Saturday, June 11, second leg Atletico Nacional v Atletico Junior (2000) Sunday, June 12, second leg Independiente Medellin v Cortulua (2130)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.