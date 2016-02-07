Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Sunday, February 7 Deportivo Cali 5 Tolima 1 Jaguares 0 Atletico Nacional 3 Saturday, February 6 Alianza Petrolera 1 Once Caldas 3 Atletico Huila 1 Envigado 0 Independiente Medellin 0 Atletico Junior 1 Patriotas 3 Bucaramanga 3 Friday, February 5 La Equidad 0 Cortulua 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Nacional 2 2 0 0 6 1 6 2 Atletico Junior 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 3 Cortulua 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 4 Once Caldas 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 5 Rionegro Aguilas 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 6 Millonarios 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 7 Deportivo Cali 2 1 0 1 6 5 3 8 Santa Fe 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 9 Atletico Huila 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 10 Jaguares 2 1 0 1 2 4 3 11 Bucaramanga 2 0 2 0 5 5 2 12 La Equidad 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 13 Pasto 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 14 Independiente Medellin 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 15 Envigado 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 16 Patriotas 2 0 1 1 3 6 1 17 Fortaleza 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 18 Chico 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 19 Alianza Petrolera 2 0 0 2 2 6 0 20 Tolima 2 0 0 2 1 8 0 1-8: Championship play-off Still being played (GMT): Sunday, February 7 Pasto v Chico (2230) Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, February 8 Santa Fe v Millonarios (0030)