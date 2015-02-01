Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Sunday, February 1 Jaguares 0 Deportivo Cali 0 La Equidad 2 Santa Fe 2 Saturday, January 31 Atletico Nacional 2 Aguilas Doradas 0 Once Caldas 0 Independiente Medellin 2 Tolima 4 Chico 1 Friday, January 30 Cortulua 1 Envigado 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Tolima 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 2 Independiente Medellin 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 3 Atletico Nacional 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 4 Santa Fe 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 5 La Equidad 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 6 Envigado 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 7 Cortulua 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 8 Deportivo Cali 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 8 Jaguares 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 ------------------------- Alianza Petrolera 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cucuta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Atletico Huila 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Atletico Junior 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Millonarios 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pasto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Patriotas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Uniautonoma FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18 Aguilas Doradas 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 18 Once Caldas 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 20 Chico 1 0 0 1 1 4 0 1-9: Championship play-off Still being played (GMT): Sunday, February 1 Patriotas v Atletico Huila (2230) Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, February 2 Cucuta v Atletico Junior (0030) Tuesday, February 3 Uniautonoma FC v Alianza Petrolera (0045)
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S