Oct 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Monday
Monday, October 17
Once Caldas 0 La Equidad 2
Sunday, October 16
Alianza Petrolera 1 Deportivo Cali 0
Rionegro Aguilas 0 Santa Fe 4
Tolima 1 Patriotas 0
Jaguares 3 Pasto 1
Saturday, October 15
Atletico Nacional 4 Atletico Huila 0
Bucaramanga 3 Atletico Junior 0
Millonarios 4 Envigado 1
Chico 3 Cortulua 1
Friday, October 14
Fortaleza 2 Independiente Medellin 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Nacional 15 7 7 1 23 13 28
2 Tolima 16 7 7 2 22 12 28
3 Envigado 16 8 4 4 21 17 28
4 Santa Fe 16 8 3 5 18 12 27
5 Bucaramanga 16 8 3 5 20 16 27
6 Independiente Medellin 16 7 5 4 23 18 26
7 Patriotas 16 7 5 4 19 15 26
8 Millonarios 15 7 3 5 17 14 24
-------------------------
9 Rionegro Aguilas 16 6 5 5 21 23 23
10 Once Caldas 16 6 4 6 21 18 22
11 Deportivo Cali 16 6 4 6 18 16 22
12 Alianza Petrolera 16 5 6 5 16 16 21
13 Jaguares 16 5 5 6 15 15 20
14 Atletico Huila 16 5 4 7 16 21 19
15 La Equidad 16 3 8 5 18 21 17
16 Fortaleza 16 4 4 8 18 25 16
17 Pasto 16 4 4 8 17 24 16
18 Atletico Junior 14 3 6 5 15 19 15
19 Cortulua 16 3 5 8 18 25 14
20 Chico 16 2 2 12 11 27 8
1-8: Championship play-off