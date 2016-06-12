June 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Colombian championship Semifinal second leg matches on Sunday
Semifinal
Sunday, June 12, second leg
Independiente Medellin - Cortulua 1-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-2, penalty shootout: 8-7)
First leg: Cortulua - Independiente Medellin 1-2. Independiente Medellin win 8-7 on penalties after 3-3 on aggregate.
Saturday, June 11, second leg
Atletico Nacional - Atletico Junior 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 2-4)
First leg: Atletico Junior - Atletico Nacional 1-1. Atletico Junior win 4-2 on penalties after 1-1 on aggregate.