Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 4
Alianza Petrolera 1 Millonarios 0
Aguilas Doradas 3 Atletico Huila 0
Saturday, October 3
Atletico Nacional 1 Jaguares 0
Santa Fe 3 Atletico Junior 0
Deportivo Cali 4 Independiente Medellin 2
Tolima 2 Cortulua 0
Friday, October 2
La Equidad 1 Once Caldas 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Nacional 14 9 3 2 24 5 30
2 Alianza Petrolera 15 8 5 2 14 7 29
3 Atletico Junior 14 8 2 4 20 15 26
4 Santa Fe 14 6 5 3 20 9 23
5 Deportivo Cali 15 6 5 4 24 20 23
6 La Equidad 14 7 2 5 19 19 23
7 Once Caldas 15 5 7 3 16 12 22
8 Independiente Medellin 14 6 4 4 16 15 22
-------------------------
9 Tolima 12 6 3 3 14 8 21
10 Pasto 14 6 2 6 19 20 20
11 Cortulua 14 5 4 5 15 11 19
12 Millonarios 14 4 6 4 15 12 18
13 Patriotas 13 5 3 5 15 13 18
14 Envigado 13 4 5 4 11 11 17
15 Aguilas Doradas 15 3 7 5 11 14 16
16 Atletico Huila 15 3 4 8 7 21 13
17 Uniautonoma FC 14 3 3 8 10 21 12
18 Cucuta 14 3 2 9 12 25 11
19 Chico 12 2 3 7 5 16 9
20 Jaguares 15 2 3 10 11 24 9
1-8: Championship play-off
Still being played (GMT):
Sunday, October 4
Chico v Pasto (2230)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 5
Envigado v Cucuta (0045)