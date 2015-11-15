Nov 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II match on Sunday
Sunday, November 15
Jaguares 2 Santa Fe 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Nacional 19 13 3 3 31 6 42
2 Once Caldas 19 9 7 3 25 13 34
3 Alianza Petrolera 19 9 6 4 18 11 33
4 Atletico Junior 19 10 3 6 25 23 33
5 Tolima 19 9 5 5 21 13 32
6 Independiente Medellin 19 9 5 5 21 18 32
7 Santa Fe 19 8 7 4 26 14 31
8 Pasto 19 9 3 7 25 23 30
-------------------------
9 Deportivo Cali 19 8 5 6 29 26 29
10 Patriotas 19 8 4 7 23 19 28
11 Millonarios 19 6 7 6 19 16 25
12 Envigado 19 6 7 6 18 16 25
13 La Equidad 19 7 4 8 21 27 25
14 Cortulua 19 6 6 7 20 19 24
15 Aguilas Doradas 19 4 9 6 14 16 21
16 Uniautonoma FC 19 5 4 10 17 26 19
17 Chico 19 4 5 10 10 23 17
18 Atletico Huila 19 3 7 9 12 27 16
19 Cucuta 19 3 3 13 14 35 12
20 Jaguares 19 2 4 13 15 33 10
1-8: Championship play-off