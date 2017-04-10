Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Sunday, April 9 Cortulua 2 La Equidad 1 Pasto 3 Santa Fe 1 Atletico Huila 2 America 0 Patriotas Boyaca 2 Tolima 0 Saturday, April 8 Deportivo Cali 3 Rionegro Aguilas 0 Independiente Medellin 0 Bucaramanga 1 Tigres 1 Atletico Junior 0 Envigado 0 Alianza Petrolera 0 Friday, April 7 Millonarios 0 Atletico Nacional 1 Once Caldas 0 Jaguares 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Nacional 11 9 2 0 22 4 29 2 Independiente Medellin 12 8 1 3 21 12 25 3 Pasto 12 5 4 3 19 11 19 4 Deportivo Cali 12 5 4 3 17 10 19 5 Jaguares 12 5 4 3 9 9 19 6 Alianza Petrolera 12 5 3 4 15 15 18 7 Millonarios 12 5 2 5 16 9 17 8 Patriotas Boyaca 12 4 5 3 12 11 17 ------------------------- 9 La Equidad 12 5 2 5 10 11 17 10 Bucaramanga 12 4 4 4 9 10 16 11 Santa Fe 12 4 4 4 9 12 16 12 America 12 4 3 5 14 15 15 13 Tolima 12 4 2 6 14 16 14 14 Once Caldas 12 3 4 5 9 16 13 15 Tigres 12 3 4 5 5 13 13 16 Atletico Huila 12 3 3 6 9 16 12 17 Envigado 12 2 5 5 9 12 11 18 Rionegro Aguilas 12 2 5 5 5 12 11 19 Cortulua 12 2 5 5 10 18 11 20 Atletico Junior 11 2 4 5 15 17 10 1-8: Championship play-off
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17