May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Sunday, May 1 Cortulua 2 Chico 2 Atletico Huila 0 Atletico Nacional 1 Patriotas 2 Tolima 1 Saturday, April 30 Envigado 2 Millonarios 0 Santa Fe 1 Rionegro Aguilas 0 La Equidad 3 Once Caldas 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Nacional 15 10 2 3 34 15 32 2 Millonarios 16 9 4 3 24 13 31 3 Rionegro Aguilas 16 9 3 4 25 17 30 4 Atletico Junior 15 8 4 3 22 17 28 5 Independiente Medellin 15 7 6 2 24 14 27 6 Santa Fe 16 8 3 5 19 16 27 7 Cortulua 16 7 5 4 25 19 26 8 Patriotas 16 7 4 5 16 15 25 ------------------------- 9 Deportivo Cali 15 6 4 5 26 21 22 10 Once Caldas 16 5 5 6 19 17 20 11 Pasto 15 4 7 4 16 18 19 12 Tolima 16 6 0 10 20 28 18 13 Bucaramanga 15 2 11 2 18 24 17 14 Chico 16 3 7 6 12 19 16 15 Jaguares 15 4 4 7 11 23 16 16 La Equidad 15 3 6 6 15 19 15 17 Atletico Huila 16 4 3 9 14 20 15 18 Envigado 16 3 4 9 18 20 13 19 Fortaleza 15 3 3 9 12 22 12 20 Alianza Petrolera 15 2 5 8 16 29 11 1-8: Championship play-off Still being played (GMT): Sunday, May 1 Atletico Junior v Bucaramanga (2200) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 1 Deportivo Cali v Alianza Petrolera (2230) Pasto v Jaguares (2230) Monday, May 2 Independiente Medellin v Fortaleza (0030)