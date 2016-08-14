Soccer-Egypt's Elneny ruled out of Nations Cup semi-final
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Sunday Sunday, August 14 Once Caldas 2 Deportivo Cali 0 Bucaramanga 0 Tolima 1 Saturday, August 13 Atletico Junior 1 Rionegro Aguilas 1 Independiente Medellin 3 Patriotas 0 Millonarios 3 Fortaleza 2 Envigado 2 Jaguares 1 Friday, August 12 Cortulua 1 Alianza Petrolera 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Tolima 8 5 3 0 14 3 18 2 Independiente Medellin 7 5 1 1 13 7 16 3 Bucaramanga 8 5 1 2 10 5 16 4 Santa Fe 6 4 0 2 6 3 12 5 Once Caldas 9 3 3 3 11 10 12 6 Envigado 8 3 3 2 7 7 12 7 Atletico Nacional 6 3 2 1 9 7 11 8 Millonarios 9 3 2 4 8 12 11 ------------------------- 9 Patriotas 7 2 4 1 6 5 10 10 Deportivo Cali 8 3 1 4 9 9 10 11 Jaguares 7 3 1 3 7 7 10 12 Atletico Junior 5 2 3 0 7 4 9 13 Rionegro Aguilas 7 2 3 2 8 8 9 14 Pasto 6 2 2 2 7 6 8 15 Atletico Huila 6 2 1 3 5 6 7 16 Fortaleza 8 2 1 5 6 12 7 17 La Equidad 6 1 3 2 5 7 6 18 Cortulua 8 2 0 6 9 15 6 19 Alianza Petrolera 7 1 2 4 5 9 5 20 Chico 6 0 0 6 2 12 0 1-8: Championship play-off Still being played (GMT): Sunday, August 14 La Equidad v Pasto (2230) Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 15 Chico v Atletico Nacional (0030) Atletico Huila v Santa Fe (2015)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 29 Chiapas 1 Tigres 0 Santos Laguna 2 Puebla 0 UNAM 3 Necaxa 1 Saturday, January 28 Atlas 3 Monarcas Morelia 1 America 1 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 0 Club Leon 0 Pachuca 0 Toluca 0 Queretaro 0 Guadalajara 1 Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 S