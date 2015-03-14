UPDATE 1-Soccer-Yu header boosts China's slim World Cup hopes
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Saturday Saturday, March 14 Alianza Petrolera 3 Cucuta 2 Jaguares 2 Envigado 1 Once Caldas 1 Aguilas Doradas 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Envigado 10 5 3 2 11 7 18 2 Independiente Medellin 8 5 2 1 13 5 17 3 Deportivo Cali 9 5 2 2 18 12 17 4 Atletico Nacional 8 5 1 2 16 8 16 5 Atletico Huila 9 4 3 2 13 10 15 6 Jaguares 10 4 3 3 13 13 15 7 Tolima 9 4 2 3 13 8 14 8 Patriotas 8 4 2 2 9 7 14 ------------------------- 9 Santa Fe 8 3 4 1 12 8 13 10 Once Caldas 9 3 4 2 12 12 13 11 Aguilas Doradas 10 3 3 4 7 8 12 12 Alianza Petrolera 10 2 6 2 7 8 12 13 Millonarios 7 3 2 2 11 8 11 14 Atletico Junior 8 3 1 4 10 9 10 15 Cortulua 9 2 3 4 9 12 9 16 Chico 9 0 7 2 7 11 7 17 Cucuta 10 1 4 5 9 20 7 18 Uniautonoma FC 9 1 3 5 5 13 6 19 La Equidad 8 1 2 5 4 10 5 20 Pasto 8 1 1 6 3 13 4 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 14 Millonarios v Santa Fe (2300) Sunday, March 15 Tolima v Atletico Huila (0100) La Equidad v Pasto (1900) Patriotas v Chico (2100) Atletico Nacional v Independiente Medellin (2200) Cortulua v Deportivo Cali (2300) Monday, March 16 Uniautonoma FC v Atletico Junior (0100)
