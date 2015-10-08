Oct 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, October 7
Millonarios 1 Tolima 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Nacional 14 9 3 2 24 5 30
2 Alianza Petrolera 15 8 5 2 14 7 29
3 Atletico Junior 14 8 2 4 20 15 26
4 Santa Fe 14 6 5 3 20 9 23
5 Deportivo Cali 15 6 5 4 24 20 23
6 La Equidad 14 7 2 5 19 19 23
7 Once Caldas 15 5 7 3 16 12 22
8 Independiente Medellin 14 6 4 4 16 15 22
-------------------------
9 Tolima 13 6 3 4 14 9 21
10 Millonarios 15 5 6 4 16 12 21
11 Envigado 14 5 5 4 15 12 20
12 Pasto 15 6 2 7 19 21 20
13 Cortulua 14 5 4 5 15 11 19
14 Patriotas 13 5 3 5 15 13 18
15 Aguilas Doradas 15 3 7 5 11 14 16
16 Atletico Huila 15 3 4 8 7 21 13
17 Chico 13 3 3 7 6 16 12
18 Uniautonoma FC 14 3 3 8 10 21 12
19 Cucuta 15 3 2 10 13 29 11
20 Jaguares 15 2 3 10 11 24 9
1-8: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 10
Uniautonoma FC v Patriotas (2230)
Sunday, October 11
Envigado v Atletico Junior (0045)
Chico v Tolima (2200)
Monday, October 12
Cortulua v Santa Fe (0000)