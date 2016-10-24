Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 Cortulua 2 Millonarios 3 Envigado 0 Bucaramanga 0 Santa Fe 1 Tolima 1 Atletico Huila 2 Once Caldas 1 Saturday, October 22 Deportivo Cali 2 Atletico Junior 0 Independiente Medellin 2 Atletico Nacional 2 Pasto 0 Rionegro Aguilas 1 Alianza Petrolera 2 Jaguares 0 Patriotas 1 Fortaleza 0 Friday, October 21 La Equidad 1 Chico 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Nacional 16 7 8 1 25 15 29 2 Tolima 17 7 8 2 23 13 29 3 Patriotas 17 8 5 4 20 15 29 4 Envigado 17 8 5 4 21 17 29 5 Bucaramanga 17 8 4 5 22 16 28 6 Santa Fe 17 8 4 5 19 13 28 7 Independiente Medellin 17 7 6 4 25 20 27 8 Millonarios 16 8 3 5 20 18 27 ------------------------- 9 Rionegro Aguilas 17 7 5 5 22 23 26 10 Deportivo Cali 17 7 4 6 20 16 25 11 Alianza Petrolera 17 6 6 5 18 16 24 12 Once Caldas 17 6 4 7 22 20 22 13 Atletico Huila 17 6 4 7 18 22 22 14 Jaguares 17 5 5 7 15 17 20 15 La Equidad 17 3 8 6 19 23 17 16 Fortaleza 17 4 4 9 18 26 16 17 Pasto 17 4 4 9 17 25 16 18 Atletico Junior 15 3 6 6 15 21 15 19 Cortulua 17 3 5 9 20 28 14 20 Chico 17 3 2 12 13 28 11 1-8: Championship play-off