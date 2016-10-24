Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 Cortulua 2 Millonarios 3 Envigado 0 Bucaramanga 0 Santa Fe 1 Tolima 1 Atletico Huila 2 Once Caldas 1 Saturday, October 22 Deportivo Cali 2 Atletico Junior 0 Independiente Medellin 2 Atletico Nacional 2 Pasto 0 Rionegro Aguilas 1 Alianza Petrolera 2 Jaguares 0 Patriotas 1 Fortaleza 0 Friday, October 21 La Equidad 1 Chico 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Nacional 16 7 8 1 25 15 29 2 Tolima 17 7 8 2 23 13 29 3 Patriotas 17 8 5 4 20 15 29 4 Envigado 17 8 5 4 21 17 29 5 Bucaramanga 17 8 4 5 22 16 28 6 Santa Fe 17 8 4 5 19 13 28 7 Independiente Medellin 17 7 6 4 25 20 27 8 Millonarios 16 8 3 5 20 18 27 ------------------------- 9 Rionegro Aguilas 17 7 5 5 22 23 26 10 Deportivo Cali 17 7 4 6 20 16 25 11 Alianza Petrolera 17 6 6 5 18 16 24 12 Once Caldas 17 6 4 7 22 20 22 13 Atletico Huila 17 6 4 7 18 22 22 14 Jaguares 17 5 5 7 15 17 20 15 La Equidad 17 3 8 6 19 23 17 16 Fortaleza 17 4 4 9 18 26 16 17 Pasto 17 4 4 9 17 25 16 18 Atletico Junior 15 3 6 6 15 21 15 19 Cortulua 17 3 5 9 20 28 14 20 Chico 17 3 2 12 13 28 11 1-8: Championship play-off
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------