MEXICO CITY, April 8 America defender Paolo Goltz has had a six-match ban for kicking a grounded opponent in the head during a CONCACAF Champions League tie reduced to three on appeal.

Goltz kicked Cristhian Lagos of Costa Rican side Herediano during America's 3-0 away defeat in the semi-final first leg on March 17.

"The Appeals Committee found, after an extensive analysis of the evidence at its disposal, that it cannot be established that Paolo Goltz intentionally kicked his opponent Cristhian Lagos," CONCACAF said in a statement on Wednesday.

"However, Goltz's actions were considered threatening and dangerous, with excessive use of force," added the organisation that governs soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Goltz served the first match of his suspension on Wednesday when the Mexican side crushed Herediano 6-0 in the second leg at the Azteca. Striker Dario Benedetto scored four goals to give America a 6-3 aggregate win.

Goltz will also miss both legs of the final on April 22 and 29 against Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact.

The winners of the tournament qualify for the Club World Cup. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )