* Blazer to leave CONCACAF post on Dec 31
* American was whistle blower in corruption case
* Says will remain on FIFA Executive Committee
By Simon Evans
MIAMI, Oct 6 CONCACAF general secretary Chuck
Blazer, a whistle-blower in the recent corruption scandal in the
Caribbean that engulfed world soccer's governing body FIFA in
controversy, has decided to leave his post at the end of the
year.
Blazer, who has had his own finances probed by the FBI, said
in a statement issued by the regional confederation on Thursday
that he wanted to "pursue other career opportunities in the
burgeoning industry of international football."
The 66-year-old added, however, that he will retain his seat
on FIFA's decision-making Executive Committee, which he has held
since 1997.
The American, a close ally of FIFA president Sepp Blatter
and one of world soccer's power brokers, had been at the helm of
the regional body representing North and Central America and the
Caribbean for 21 years.
"My passion for soccer is undiminished and it is time for me
to explore new challenges within this wonderful sport," Blazer
said.
"Running a governing body has been an incredibly fulfilling
job, but there are so many other areas of the sport where, as a
senior executive, I will make a great impact."
Blazer had worked closely with former CONCACAF president,
Trinidadian Jack Warner, throughout his time at the
confederation but earlier this year he gave evidence to FIFA's
Ethics Committee that led to Warner's resignation.
The American provided documentation that led to a lifetime
ban for Qatar's Asian Football Confederation chief Mohammed Bin
Hammam, who had been challenging Blatter for the FIFA
presidency.
Bin Hammam withdrew from the race on May 29 after being
accused of distributing money to Caribbean soccer officials to
secure their votes at a meeting organised by Warner and the
Caribbean Football Union (CFU).
Bin Hammam and Warner have always denied any wrongdoing.
BITTER SPLIT
The incident led to a bitter split in the once
Warner-dominated CFU.
The Caribbean has an in-built majority in the CONCACAF
congress and Blazer would have faced a difficult, albeit not
impossible, task to rebuild a coalition of support in the
region.
As well as facing dogged legal resistance from banned
Barbadian official Lisle Austin, who believes he was wrongly
forced out of his role as interim president of CONCACAF, Blazer
has also come under the scrutiny of U.S. authorities.
According to a U.S. law enforcement officer, the FBI is
examining documents charting more than $500,000 in payments made
to Blazer.
In an email to Reuters in August, Blazer did not deny
receiving three offshore payments but insisted that "all of my
transactions have been conducted legally".
The timeline for the FBI investigation, which was prompted
by reports from British journalist Andrew Jennings, is not
known.
Blazer's reign at CONCACAF has seen the organisation hugely
expand its range of competitions and revenue sources with the
bi-annual Gold Cup increasingly well attended and drawing large
audiences on Spanish language television in North America.
Blazer has also overseen the transformation of the CONCACAF
Champions Cup into a European-style Champions League and the
American's organisational skills have clearly been profitable
for the body, particularly in the area of television rights.
"Chuck's contributions to the sport over the last 30 years
are unparalleled. All of us in CONCACAF owe him a great debt of
gratitude for his sustained efforts in helping to take the sport
to where it is today," said U.S. Soccer President Sunil Gulati.
"There is no doubt that he will continue to make an impact
in whatever role he chooses."
