Oct 6 CONCACAF general secretary Chuck Blazer will stand down from his post at the end of this year, the confederation said in a statement on Thursday.

Blazer, who was a whistle-blower in the recent FIFA corruption scandal in the Caribbean but has also had his finances probed by the FBI, said he want to "pursue other career opportunities in the burgeoning industry of international football".