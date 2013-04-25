April 24 Mexican sides Santos and Monterrey battled to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final on Wednesday at the Estadio Corona.

In a rematch of last year's final, two-time champions Monterrey escaped with the draw despite playing with 10 men for much of the second half after Cesar Delgado was sent off for a late challenge in the 66th minute.

Santos' Carlos Darwin Quintero had a great chance in the dying minutes but his shot from inside the six-yard box was blocked by Darvin Chavez.

The second leg is scheduled for May 1 at the Estadio Tecnologico in Monterrey. The confederation's champion advances to the FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco in December.

Monterrey prevailed in last year's final, beating Santos 3-2 on aggregate. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)