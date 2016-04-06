MEXICO CITY, April 5 Andre-Pierre Gignac scored twice in the last six minutes to give UANL Tigres a 2-0 home win over Queretaro on Tuesday that earned them a place in their first CONCACAF Champions League final.

Gignac opened the scoring in the 84th minute when he converted Rafael Sobis's cross then sealed the all-Mexican semi-final four minutes later for a 2-0 aggregate victory after the sides drew 0-0 in the first leg.

Tigres, whose previous best run in the competition had been to the 2012/13 quarter-finals, had midfielder Jesus Duenas sent off 19 minutes from time for a second bookable offence.

In the other semi-final, holders America host Santos Laguna at the Azteca after a 0-0 draw in the first leg of another all-Mexican tie.

Mexican clubs have won the last 10 editions of the tournament. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Peter Rutherford)