MIAMI Oct 29 The two final spots for next year's Centenary Copa America will be decided when Panama face Cuba and Trinidad & Tobago take on Haiti, CONCACAF said on Thursday.

The two matches will take place as a double header on Friday, Jan. 8, at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez in Panama City, the body governing football in North and Central America and the Caribbean said in a statement.

The winners will join Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica and Jamaica as the CONCACAF sides competing in the tournament along with the 10 nations from South America's CONMEBOL region.

The 16-team tournament will take place in cities across the United States from June 3-26, 2016 as a way of celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Copa America, the world's oldest international tournament.

The competition is usually played every four years by the 10 South American nations plus two guest teams.

Chile won the Copa America in July for the first time in its history. (Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Rex Gowar)