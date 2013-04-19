UPDATE 1-Soccer-Recalled Cahill could still miss key qualifiers
* Coach springs surprise with selection of teenager McGree (Adds details, quotes)
PANAMA CITY, April 19 United States Soccer Federation (USSF) president Sunil Gulati was elected to FIFA's executive committee by CONCACAF on Friday, defeating Mexico's Justino Compean by one vote.
Gulati replaces fellow American Chuck Blazer, whose term had ended and who opted not to stand again after allegations of financial mismanagement at the North and Central American and Caribbean confederation. Blazer denies any wrongdoing.
Compean, president of the Mexican Football Federation, received 17 of the 35 votes available from full FIFA members within CONCACAF at its congress.
Gulati will represent the North American part of CONCACAF within soccer's world governing body.
As expected, CONCACAF president Jeffrey Webb, a FIFA vice-president, was elected unopposed from the Caribbean region of CONCACAF. (Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Ken Ferris)
* Coach springs surprise with selection of teenager McGree (Adds details, quotes)
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Libertadores Cup Group 7 matches on Tuesday Tuesday, March 7 Zulia FC (Venezuela) 1 Chapecoense (Brazil) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chapecoense 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nacional M. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Zulia FC 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 1: Next round Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, March 10 Lanus (Argentina) v Nacional M. (Uruguay) (0000)