MIAMI, July 8 CONCACAF has chosen Sonia Bien-Aime of the Turks and Caicos to serve on FIFA's executive committee, the governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean said on Wednesday.

Bien-Aime, who will represent the Caribbean region, becomes the second woman to be a voting member of the executive committee after Burundi's Lydia Nsekera.

She had previously been co-opted on to the FIFA executive in 2013 in a non-voting role.

Bien-Aime replaces Jeffrey Webb, the suspended CONCACAF president, as representative for the Caribbean.

Webb is currently detained in Switzerland after he was indicted in the U.S. Department of Justice's investigation into corruption in CONCACAF and FIFA.

CONCACAF has three places on the FIFA executive committee.

Acting CONCACAF president Alfredo Hawit becomes the representative for Central America, replacing Edoardo Li, who was also indicted.

U.S. Soccer Federation president Sunil Gulati continues to represent North America on the FIFA executive committee. (Reporting By Simon Evans, editing by Alan Baldwin)