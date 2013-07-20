July 20 Panama thrashed a 10-man Cuba 6-1 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Saturday in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The Cubans took the early lead when Jose Ciprian Alfonso scored in the 21st minute off a volley but Panama replied with six goals of their own to advance to the semi-finals against either Mexico or Trinidad and Tobago.

Gabriel Torres scored twice, including a penalty, in the first half as Panama quickly recovered to lead 2-1 at the break.

His fellow striker Blas Perez also netted two goals, both in the second half, while defender Carlos Rodriguez and substitute Jairo Jimenez each scored once.

Cuba only scraped into the quarter-finals after an injury time goal in their last group match.

Mexico were due to face Trinidad and Tobago later on Saturday in Georgia. The other two quarter-finals will be held in Baltimore on Sunday with the winners advancing to Wednesday's semi-finals in Texas.

