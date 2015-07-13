July 12 Mexico squandered numerous opportunities to advance to the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-finals when they drew 0-0 with Guatemala on Sunday, while Trinidad and Tobago did make the last eight with a 2-0 win over Cuba.

The top two teams from each of the three groups advance along with the top two-third place teams overall.

Sheldon Bateau scored in the 17th minute while Andre Boucaud scored on a volley after a failed clearance by Cuba in the 42nd minute for Trinidad and Tobago to qualify for the quarter-finals with a game to spare.

They face Mexico in their final Group C match on Wednesday, with the Central Americans needing at least a draw to advance to the last eight.

Mexico had numerous chances to beat Guatemala on Sunday with a late shot from Giovani Dos Santos that bounced off the crossbar in the final few minutes summing up their effort.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)