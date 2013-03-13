NEW YORK, March 13 Chicago will host the final of this year's Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Gold Cup after the groupings and schedule for the 12-nation tournament were announced on Wednesday.

The final will be held at Soldier Field on July 28 while the double-header opening games will be held on July 7 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, the site for the last final in 2011.

Mexico, the defending champions, will tackle Panama on the opening day after the teams were drawn alongside Canada and Martinique in Group A.

The United States, who won the last of their four titles in 2007, were drawn in Group C with Costa Rica, Belize and Cuba.

The four teams drawn in Group B were Honduras, El Salvador, Trinidad & Tobago and Haiti.

The quarter-finals will be split between Atlanta and Baltimore while the semi-finals will be held in Texas.

Mexico and the U.S. have played each other in the last three Gold Cup finals. (Reporting by Julian Linden, editing by Pritha Sarkar)