April 27 Club America captured the CONCACAF Champions League title for a second straight year on Wednesday after a 2-1 win over Tigres gave them a 4-1 aggregate triumph.

Club America followed up a 2-0 victory over Tigres last week with another strong effort in front of a packed crowd at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City and will represent the region at the Club World Cup in Japan.

The defending champions fell behind in the 39th minute where France international Andre-Pierre Gignac converted to put Tigres on the scoreboard first. But that was as close as they would ever come to catching Club America in the overall aggregate.

Tigres opened the second half with spirit and retained much of the possession before Ecuadorian Michael Arroyo came on as a substitute in the 65th and struck soon from the edge of the box to give Club America some breathing room.

Osvaldo Martinez sealed things and set off the celebration in the 87th minute where he converted a penalty shot following a tackle on Miguel Samudio.

This was the 11th straight time a team from Mexico's first division has won the CONCACAF regional club tournament. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)