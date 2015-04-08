(Adds dropped word in headline)

April 8 Montreal Impact became the first Canadian team to reach the CONCACAF Champions League final after a 4-2 defeat at Costa Rica's Alajuelense on Tuesday saw them advance on the away goals rule.

Montreal, who won the first leg 2-0, will face the winner of the second semi-final between Mexico's Club America and another Costa Rican side, Herediano, who won the first leg 3-0.

The second leg will be played on Wednesday in the Azteca stadium in Mexico City.

Impact took the lead three minutes before half-time at the Alejandro Morera Soto stadium when Dominic Oduro's cross was confidently struck home first time by Jack McInerney.

Alajuelense pulled level just after the break through a thundering free-kick from Pablo Gabas, who struck again in the 61st minute with a volley to put the home side up 2-1 on the night.

Montreal restored their two-goal aggregate advantage in the 72nd minute when Andres Romero slotted home after good work from Patrice Bernier.

Allen Guevera scored in the 79th minute to leave Alajuelense needing two more in the final 10 minutes, and they got one when the Impact defence gave Jonathan McDonald too much room and he fired home from the edge of the area in the 90th minute.

That brought the score to 4-4 and with Alajuelense unable to find the goal that would take them through Montreal advanced to the final thanks to their away goals.

The Costa Rican club could face disciplinary sanctions from CONCACAF after Montreal goalkeeper Evan Bush was hit by an object thrown from the crowd. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Peter Rutherford)