PANAMA CITY, April 19 CONCACAF's Integrity Committee delivered an 113-page report into the activities of former president Jack Warner and ex-general secretary Chuck Blazer based on examination of over 5,000 documents and interviews with 38 individuals.

CONCACAF is the regional governing body for soccer in North and Central American and the Caribbean.

The following are verbatim excerpts of the key findings in the report which was presented to CONCACAF's congress on Friday:

'CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE' IN TRINIDAD & TOBAGO

"The evidence reviewed by the Integrity Committee establishes that Jack Warner committed fraud against CONCACAF and FIFA in connection with the ownership and development of the Centre of Excellence (COE).

Warner committed fraud in two ways. First, Warner secured funds from CONCACAF and FIFA by falsely representing, and intentionally creating a false impression, that the COE was owned by CONCACAF when he knew that the property was in fact owned by his own companies.

Second, Warner induced FIFA to transfer funds that were intended for development of the COE to himself personally by falsely representing that the bank accounts to which FIFA should send the funds were CONCACAF accounts when he knew that in fact he controlled them personally.

- - - -

MISAPPROPRIATION OF AUSTRALIAN FUNDS

* "The evidence reviewed by the Committee also shows that Warner obtained through fraud and then misappropriated $462,200 provided to CONCACAF by Football Federation Australia ("FFA") in 2010. Although the Committee did not interview representatives from FFA, FFA provided documents related to the payment.

The documents clearly show that FFA provided the funds to support an upgrade of the Marvin Lee Stadium at the COE and that FFA representatives were led to believe that the COE was owned by CONCACAF."

- - - -

BLAZER'S COMMISSIONS

* "The evidence reviewed by the Integrity Committee supports the conclusion that Chuck Blazer misappropriated at least $15 million in compensation payments from CONCACAF during the time he served as General Secretary.

More specifically, Blazer caused CONCACAF to pay to him the following amounts for commissions, fees, and rent expenses without obtaining authorization for such payments from the Executive Committee or the Congress and without being entitled to such amounts under any contract: (i) more than $11 million in commissions; (ii) more than $3.5 million in fees; and (iii) more than $837,000 in rent expense payments."

- - - -

CONCEALING PAYMENTS

* "Blazer concealed his unauthorized compensation payments from the Executive Committee through incomplete disclosures in CONCACAF's budgets and financial statements and by falsely representing that the financial statements were independently audited, when Blazer knew that in fact they were not."

- - - -

MIAMI AND BAHAMAS APARTMENTS

* "Blazer also misappropriated CONCACAF assets to finance his personal lifestyle, including among other things using CONCACAF funds to: subsidize rent on his residence in the Trump Tower in New York; purchase apartments at the Mondrian, a luxury hotel and residence in Miami; make a down payment on apartments at the Atlantis resort in the Bahamas; purchase a Hummer for his personal use; and obtain insurance coverage for his personal apartments as well as automobile and employee health insurance for himself and his girlfriend.

The end result was that Blazer enriched himself for many years at CONCACAF's expense."

- - - -

FAILURE TO FILE TAX RETURNS

* "The evidence reviewed by the Integrity Committee shows that Chuck Blazer violated U.S. federal tax laws, and may have committed criminal offenses, by willfully failing to file federal tax returns and pay taxes on behalf of CMTV (Concacaf subsidiary dealing with television rights) for the years 2004 to 2010. Blazer also violated U.S. tax laws by failing to file federal tax returns on behalf of CONCACAF for the years 2006 to 2010. Although the Committee limited its review to U.S. federal tax laws, it saw no evidence that income tax returns were filed in any other jurisdiction where obligations may have applied."

- - - - (Compiled by Simon Evans; Editing by Ian Ransom)