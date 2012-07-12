By Simon Evans
| MIAMI, July 12
MIAMI, July 12 CONCACAF could move its lucrative
Gold Cup tournament outside its traditional home in the United
States and also introduce a women's tournament as president
Jeffrey Webb looks to refocus the scandal-hit body.
Webb was elected president in May after the confederation
for North and Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF) was
thrown into turmoil after a financial scandal that led to the
departure of former president Jack Warner.
In an interview with Reuters, Webb said an investigation of
past issues is being conducted in a bid to tackle problems from
the era of Warner and former General Secretary Chuck Blazer.
But while a detailed report on the organisation's past is
expected in about nine months, Webb wants to see energy put into
future plans and a refocus on the grassroots.
The biennial Gold Cup, the continental tournament, is the
main source of revenue for the confederation and every edition
since it began in 1991 has been held in the United States.
Next year's Gold Cup will again be played in the United
States but Webb feels it is time to consider alternatives for
the 2015 edition and beyond.
"We have to look at other options and opportunities. We have
to look at Canada ... we must look at Mexico and some of the
other countries as well," said Webb.
"We have to. We are not going to approach it saying that it
has to, it must, continue in the United States. I think we have
a responsibility to all 40 countries to look at what is best for
CONCACAF."
Mexico jointly hosted the 1993 and 2003 tournaments with the
United States and has plenty of stadium options, as does Canada.
But alternatives outside of those countries are limited, unless
there is a switch to joint-hosting.
"There will only be a few countries that will have the
facilities and capability of hosting a tournament," said Webb.
As well as wanting to see an increase in resources for the
club competition, the CONCACAF Champions League, the Cayman
Islander said he wants the body to also look into fresh ideas
for the women's game.
"Should we have a women's Gold Cup? Should we have a women's
club championship? What are we doing with women's football?"
said Webb, adding that smaller age-group youth competitions
could also be introduced.
Women's tournaments in the region have generally served as
qualifying events for the Women's World Cup rather than as
stand-alone continental championships.
CASH GIFTS
CONCACAF found itself at the heart of a cash-for-votes
scandal during the last FIFA presidential election, in which
former Asian soccer chief Mohammed Bin Hammam was accused of
giving cash gifts to Caribbean officials.
Webb says the organization is now committed to open
governance and is trying to change its image.
"We do it one step at a time. We must of course regain our
credibility. We must show people that we are transparent and
serious about the business of football," said Webb.
"We do have a responsibility to society at large. Hopefully
over time we develop some stability and consistency and that
will regain the credibility and integrity that the game
deserves."
The changes are likely to include moving CONCACAF's
headquarters away from the controversial rented accommodation in
a luxury apartment complex in Manhattan.
"I really can't see from a business standpoint the necessity
for it to be there. We will look at it and at various cities,"
said Webb. "Miami is really the hub for Central America and the
Caribbean, it is one flight in and accessible for everyone."
Webb said he is aware that bridges need to be rebuilt
between the numerical majority in the Caribbean and the Central
American countries who have sometimes felt isolated in the body
and he wants to see cash put into developing facilities and
programs across the entire region.
"CONCACAF is the hub for 40 countries and I don't think it
has adequately serviced that responsibility to the member
countries. I think we should be sharing the wealth with those
countries, helping them participate in competitions," said Webb.
"I have a clear agenda that I want to focus on the field of
play and on the players and on grassroots programs and player
development. The game is about players, coaches and referees and
that should be the foundation of the game."
(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)