July 27 Previous winners of the CONCACAF Gold Cup finals. 2011 - Mexico def. U.S. 4-2 2009 - Mexico def. U.S. 5-0 2007 - U.S. def. Mexico 2-1 2005 - U.S. def. Panama (3-1 pen, 0-0 after extra time) 2003 - Mexico def. Brazil 1-0 (after sudden-death extra time) 2002 - U.S. def. Costa Rica 2-0 2000 - Canada def. Colombia 2-0 1998 - Mexico def. U.S. 1-0 1996 - Mexico def. Brazil 2-0 1993 - Mexico def. U.S. 4-0 1991 - U.S. def. Honduras (4-3 pen, 0-0 after extra time)