June 7 Factbox on the Brazil soccer team before the start of the Confederations Cup in Brazil from June 15-30: FIFA World Ranking (as at June 6): 22nd Qualifed: As host nation Best Confederations Cup result: Winners 1997, 2005, 2009 Runners-up: 1999 Other major honours: World Cup winners: (5 times): 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002 South American champions (8 times): 1919, 1922, 1949, 1989, 1997, 1999, 2004, 2007 Coach: Luiz Felipe Scolari (Appointed November 2012) Prospects: As host nation and because of the demands of the Brazilian public, more pressure than usual will be on Brazil to win the tournament and complete a quartet of Confederations Cup successes after winning the 1997, 2005 and 2009 competitions. Manager Luiz Felipe Scolari's main priority is next year's World Cup finals, but he will be looking to improve on his team's opening six matches under his tenure which have yielded one win, four draws and a defeat. Scolari led Brazil to victory in the 2002 World Cup in Japan, and will be hoping for a winning start to the tournament in their opening match against Japan in Brasilia on June 15. They are co-favourites to win it along with world champions Spain and it would be a major surprise if they failed to qualify from Group A which also Mexico and Italy. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)