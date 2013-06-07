June 7 Factbox on the Brazil soccer team before
the start of the Confederations Cup in Brazil from June 15-30:
FIFA World Ranking (as at June 6): 22nd
Qualifed: As host nation
Best Confederations Cup result: Winners 1997, 2005, 2009
Runners-up: 1999
Other major honours:
World Cup winners: (5 times): 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002
South American champions (8 times): 1919, 1922, 1949, 1989,
1997, 1999, 2004, 2007
Coach: Luiz Felipe Scolari (Appointed November 2012)
Prospects: As host nation and because of the demands of the
Brazilian public, more pressure than usual will be on Brazil to
win the tournament and complete a quartet of Confederations Cup
successes after winning the 1997, 2005 and 2009 competitions.
Manager Luiz Felipe Scolari's main priority is next year's
World Cup finals, but he will be looking to improve on his
team's opening six matches under his tenure which have yielded
one win, four draws and a defeat.
Scolari led Brazil to victory in the 2002 World Cup in
Japan, and will be hoping for a winning start to the tournament
in their opening match against Japan in Brasilia on June 15.
They are co-favourites to win it along with world champions
Spain and it would be a major surprise if they failed to qualify
from Group A which also Mexico and Italy.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)