(Deletes extraneous word in headline, no change to text)

BRASILIA, June 15 Hosts Brazil opened the Confederations Cup with a comfortable 3-0 win over Japan on Saturday but the occasion was marred when police fired teargas at protesters outside the Mane Garrincha National Stadium.

A stunning third minute goal from Neymar set Brazil on their way before Paulinho added a second three minutes into the second half as they dealt competently with the Asian champions who created some nice moves in midfield but lacked punch up front.

Substitute Jo completed the scoring in stoppage time.

Some fans in the 67,000 crowd had to be treated for the affects of tear gas fired by riot police at demonstrators outside the stadium.

Inside, the football crowd were treated to a competent Brazilian victory by Luiz Felipe Scolari's men who are looking for a third successive Confederations Cup success after winning the tournament in 2005 and 2009. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Brian Homewood)