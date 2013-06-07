SAO PAULO, June 7 Brazil have added striker Jo to their Confederations Cup squad to replace Leandro Damiao, who has been ruled out due to strained right thigh muscle, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Friday.

The 26-year-old is expected to go straight to Porto Alegre where Brazil face France on Sunday in their final friendly before kicking off the Confederations Cup on June 15 against Japan.

The Atletico Mineiro striker has been in rich form since returning to Brazil and has struck up a potent partnership with Ronaldinho and Diego Tardelli.

He is currently the joint top goalscorer in this year's Libertadores Cup and is hopeful of adding to his three caps.

The thigh injury comes as a double blow to Damiao, who was expected to face France and had hoped to use the Confederations Cup to put himself in the shop window ahead of a move to Europe. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)