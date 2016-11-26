MOSCOW Nov 26 Hosts Russia were drawn on Saturday in Group A at next year's Confederations Cup along with Portugal, Mexico and New Zealand.

In Group B, world champions Germany meet Chile, Australia the winners of the African Nations Cup which will be decided in Gabon next February.

The matches will be played in St. Petersburg, which will host the final, as well as Moscow, Sochi and Kazan.

Russia, also staging the 2018 World Cup, will play the tournament's first game on June 17 against New Zealand in St. Petersburg.

Russia head coach Stanislav Cherchesov named Germany as the favourites to win the competition.

"We don't know which teams will be in what form and what squads they will bring," the 53-year-old said.

"Germany are the team to catch. They are always battling for titles. This is why they are the favourites."

(Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Ed Osmond)