RIO DE JANEIRO, June 24 Brazil's hosting of the World Cup and Confederations Cup will not be at the expense of health and education, sports minister Aldo Rebelo said on Monday.

"None of the money earmarked for health and education has been diverted to building World Cup stadiums," Rebelo told reporters.

Speaking in the wake of violent nationwide protests which targeted, in part, the amount of money spent on the tournaments, Rebelo said that they had created jobs and investments.

FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke said it was wrong to think that soccer's governing body simply walked in to the host country and pocketed the profits.

"FIFA is not making four billion reais...to run away in a big Mercedes Benz. We are using our money to develop football," he said. "We are one of the most transparent sporting organisations in the world.

"People think we come in, we enjoy the country and run away, without paying tax or creating anything. What we are doing is never enough but I am not ashamed about what we are doing."

Brazil will stage next year's World Cup in 12 stadiums. The Confederations Cup, which is being played in six of them, is considered a dry run for the tournament. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Tony Goodson)

