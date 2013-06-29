RIO DE JANEIRO, June 29 Dutchman Bjorn Kuipers will referee the Confederations Cup final between hosts Brazil and world champions Spain on Sunday, the second major final he has handled in six weeks, the world governing body FIFA said on Saturday.

The 40-year-old also took charge of the Europa League final between Chelsea and Benfica in Amsterdam last month.

The final is set to be one of the most widely watched global television sports event of the year with FIFA estimating a worldwide audience of around 50 million viewers for the game at Rio's Maracana Stadium.

The Confederations Cup comprises eight teams playing in six cities and has been used as a test event for next year's World Cup finals in Brazil.

