SOCHI, Russia, June 29 Germany's Leon Goretzka scored two expertly-taken goals in the opening eight minutes to set his side on the way to a 4-1 win over Mexico in their Confederations Cup semi-finals on Thursday.
Timo Werner added the third just before the hour as Germany's young, experimental team took advantage of the wide open spaces in the Mexico defence and punished them with ruthless finishing.
Mexico's Marco Fabian pulled a goal back with a spectacular, swerving strike in the 89th minute but Amin Younis hit a fourth for Germany during stoppage time in an end-to-end game.
Mexico had lots of possession but failed to take their chances and always looked vulnerable at the back. Germany, whose starting team had an average age of just under 24, will meet South American champions Chile in Sunday's final in St Petersburg. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)
June 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Thursday Thursday, June 29 Jorge Wilstermann 1 Club Petrolero 3 Nacional Potosi 1 San Jose 1 Sport Boys 5 Universitario de Sucre 2 Wednesday, June 28 Blooming 4 The Strongest 1 Bolivar 1 Oriente Petrolero 0 Guabira 3 Real Potosi 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Bolivar
June 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Thursday Thursday, June 29 New York City FC 3 Minnesota United FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 17 10 5 2 30 15 35 2 Chicago Fire 17 10 4 3 31 17 34 3 New York City FC 18 10 3 5 34 21 33 4 Orlando City SC 18 7 5 6 20 26 26 5 Columbus Crew 18 8 1 9 29 30 25 6 Atlanta United FC 17 7 3 7 3