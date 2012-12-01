SAO PAULO Dec 1 Hosts Brazil will face Japan in the opening match of next year's Confederations Cup in Brasilia on June 15 following the draw made on Saturday.

Brazil, who have won the last two tournaments, regarded as a rehearsal for the World Cup in 2014, will also face CONCACAF champions Mexico and Italy, runners-up to Spain in this year's European Championship.

Spain, the world and European champions, will open their campaign against South American champions Uruguay in Recife on June 16. Oceania champions Tahiti and the African champions, who will be decided on Feb. 10, complete the quartet.

The simple draw led to problems for FIFA general secretary Jerome Valcke, who originally placed Uruguay and Tahiti in the wrong slots in Group B before their positions were changed.

The final takes place in Rio de Janeiro on June 30.

