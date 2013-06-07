June 7 Factbox on the Italy soccer team before the start of the Confederations Cup in Brazil from June 15-30: FIFA World Ranking (as at June 6): 8 Qualified: As Euro 2012 runners-up, as champions Spain qualified as World Champions. Best Confederations Cup result: None Other major honours: World champions (4 times): 1934, 1938, 1982, 2006 Runners-up: 1970, 1994 European champions: 1968 Runners-up: 2000, 2012 Coach: Cesare Prandelli (appointed May 2010) Prospects: Italy have made a good start to their World Cup qualifying campaign, with four wins in their first five Group B matches. Barring an unlikely collapse between now and November, they should be in Brazil for the World Cup next year. Italy qualified for this tournament after finishing as runners-up to Spain in last year's European championship and coach Prandelli is taking it seriously. Maintaining his strict rules, he dropped AS Roma forward Pablo Osvaldo from the squad after his rant at his club coach at the end of the Italian Cup final last month. Italy are in Group A with Brazil, Japan and Mexico and should reach the semi-finals. (Compiled by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)