June 7 Factbox on the Italy soccer team before
the start of the Confederations Cup in Brazil from June 15-30:
FIFA World Ranking (as at June 6): 8
Qualified: As Euro 2012 runners-up, as champions Spain
qualified as World Champions.
Best Confederations Cup result: None
Other major honours:
World champions (4 times): 1934, 1938, 1982, 2006
Runners-up: 1970, 1994
European champions: 1968
Runners-up: 2000, 2012
Coach: Cesare Prandelli (appointed May 2010)
Prospects: Italy have made a good start to their World Cup
qualifying campaign, with four wins in their first five Group B
matches. Barring an unlikely collapse between now and November,
they should be in Brazil for the World Cup next year.
Italy qualified for this tournament after finishing as
runners-up to Spain in last year's European championship and
coach Prandelli is taking it seriously.
Maintaining his strict rules, he dropped AS Roma forward
Pablo Osvaldo from the squad after his rant at his club coach at
the end of the Italian Cup final last month.
Italy are in Group A with Brazil, Japan and Mexico and should
reach the semi-finals.
