RIO DE JANEIRO, June 15 Italy playmaker Andrea Pirlo could not have picked a more perfect scenario for his 100th cap, against Mexico at the Maracana Stadium on Sunday.

Pirlo, a man of few words, said he always wanted to play at the arena regarded as the spiritual home of Brazilian football.

"I hope to celebrate well, the Maracana is the dream of every boy," he told reporters on the eve of the Group B match. "I'm happy and ready for a great Confederations Cup."

Pirlo, 34, will become the fifth player to win 100 caps for Italy after Fabio Cannavaro, Gianluigi Buffon, Paolo Maldini and Dino Zoff.

The 2006 World Cup winner has enjoyed a new lease of life since joining Juventus two years ago, inspiring them to successive Serie A titles. He also helped Italy reach the Euro 2012 final last year.

Italy have not beaten Mexico for 20 years, having drawn twice and lost once since their 2-0 win in Florence in 1993.

Coach Cesare Prandelli said he expected striker Mario Balotelli to be fit after he complained of muscular aches and pains following Tuesday's 2-2 friendly draw with Haiti.

"We are very excited to play in a mythical stadium, something we have all dreamed about," said Prandelli. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Jimenez)