SALVADOR, June 30 Gianluigi Buffon saved three kicks in a shootout as Italy beat Uruguay 3-2 on penalties to take third place in the Confederations Cup on Sunday following a 2-2 draw.

Italy took the lead in the 24th minute when Alessandro Diamanti's venomous free kick sailed over goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, hit the post, and then rebounded off Muslera's back to Davide Astori, who tapped it over the line.

Uruguay got a deserved equaliser after 58 minutes when Walter Gargano picked up the ball on the halfway line and laid it off to Edinson Cavani whose perfect side-footed finish evaded the diving Buffon.

Italy looked to be struggling but they took the lead against the run of play in the 73rd minute with a beautifully struck Diamanti free kick from 25 metres.

Cavani replied with another free kick five minutes later to send the match to extra-time and penalties where Buffon from Diego Forlan, Martin Caceres and Walter Gargano. (Writing by Andrew Downie in Sao Paulo; Editing by Brian Homewood)